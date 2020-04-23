Former CSI men's basketball coach lands new job

One of the College of Southern Idaho's former basketball coaches just landed a new gig.

Jared Phay has accepted the position of head coach at Missouri State University-West Plains.

He chose West Plains after meeting all of his requirements, not just his professional needs, but what was best for his family.

Phay left Idaho State University in February following a short stint as the associate head coach.

He said the experience taught him, that his heart lies in coaching junior college basketball.

With 18 years coaching in JUCO, 15 as the head coach, he wants to be at the helm once again.

Phay had a strong realization that JUCO was the right fit, when he ran into a former player at a jamboree.

"I saw David Walker, I saw Casper and I saw a lot of them it made me miss that level of being able to have that impact. David Walker actually pulled me aside, and in front of his team, said this is Coach Phay and he taught me a lot about being a man," Phay explained. "It made me realize that Junior College is where I needed to be."

You can reunite with Coach Phay and meet his team at a CSI tournament December 10-12.

The Grizzlies hope to improve upon a 10-21 season.