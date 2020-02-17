Former CSI men's basketball coach not returning to ISU

The Bengals announced that men's basketball associate head coach Jared Phay is on administrative leave.

On Friday, ISU and Phay mutually agreed he will not return to the coaching staff next season.

The athletic director Pauline Thiros confirmed to KMVT that he is not under investigation.

“Idaho State appreciates Coach Phay’s efforts, and the program wishes him success," Thiros explained.

Phay joined the Bengals this season following a successful career at CSI, where he finished with a 136-33 record, the third most wins in program history and a national runner-up finish in 2018.

In Pocatello, Phay reunited with former CSI assistant Chris McMillian. Plus, he brought over five Golden Eagles, including ISU's leading scorer Malik Porter.

The Bengals have lost 10 straight games and sit in last place in the Big Sky Conference.

We reached out to Phay for a comment.

"Everything is good though," Phay said. "It mutually wasn't working out here so they thought it would be best to put me on paid administrative leave so I can pursue other coaching opportunities and they can go in a different direction."