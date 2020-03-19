Former CSI players move on from ISU

A pair of former College of Southern Idaho players look to transfer from Idaho State University.

Both Coreyoun Rushin and Nico Aguirre entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Rushin appeared in 27 games, starting eight. He averaged four points and about three rebounds per game.

Aguirre played for CSI during the 2017-18 season, before sitting out in 2018-19 with an injury. He transferred to ISU along with the four others and still has two years to play. Aguirre played in 17 games, averaging two points a contest.