Former CSI star cleared to play for Bradley

A former CSI star is cleared to play at Bradley University for the upcoming season.

The Braves announced on Twitter that Danya Kingsby who transferred from LSU is now eligible. The NCAA granted a waiver for him to play immediately.

Bradley won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, but fell to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They claimed its first Valley title in 31 years and earned the league's automatic bid.

Kingsby never saw action for LSU and originally signed with Pittsburgh before the university made a coaching change.

The Milwaukee native excelled at CSI, averaging more than 13 points per game.

