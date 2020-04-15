Former CSI star transferring to Portland State

Portland State is becoming a hub of College of Southern Idaho alumni.

Khalid Thomas makes the newest addition, he will reunite with former teammate Charles Jones Jr. at the Big Sky school.

The pair helped CSI take second in the country back in 2018.

They will play for former CSI coach, Barrett Peery who coached the Golden Eagles in the mid-2000's.

Both Jones and Thomas reunite with former CSI team manager Alberto de la Torre who holds the same position at PSU.

Thomas is transferring from Arizona State, where he spent one year there, playing in 23 games with three starts.

He told KMVT that ASU just wasn't the right fit and ready to play for his hometown for his senior campaign.

"We talk all the time and before I even committed to PSU, we talked about us playing together our last year, so I'm like, that really helped my decision, to finish our my senior year with my ex-CSI teammate that helped us reach the national championship game," Thomas explained.

Thomas plans to play professionally after his college career has concluded.