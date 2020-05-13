Former Idaho basketball player uncertain about future overseas

A Glenns Ferry High School graduate is back home in the United States after a shortened basketball season.

Michael Crane plays for UPCT Basket Cartagena in Spain. His team was preparing for the playoffs, when the pandemic canceled the season.

He was then quarantined with two of his teammates for a couple of weeks before he could book flights home, which took four days.

The 28 year-old found out he just earned second team All-Spain and runner-up honors for Guard of the Year. This follows a breakout season of nearly 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

Crane has played for Cartagena for two seasons, but the future is unknown since they sign year-to-year contracts.

"It's going to be even more difficult than it was this year because a lot of times are going to be budgeting with the crisis, you don't know what leagues are going to start up, which leagues are going to be delayed, so job security is up in the air," Crane said. "I have been in it a while, so I have a history with it, but for the young guys, a lot of teams aren't going to take risks with the newer guys because of the money that's been cut right now. "

Crane is a 2015 graduate of Eastern Oregon University, which is something he plans to fall back on after the conclusion of his basketball career.

A FIBA report shows Americans make up one third of the rosters in the top men's leagues of France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain.