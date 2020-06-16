Advertisement

Former Jerome athletes sign with Treasure Valley

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:19 AM MDT
Two former Jerome High School softball players are taking the next step in their athletic careers.

Taylor Smith, who attends Lighthouse Christian School but played softball at Jerome, and Mercedes Bell signed National Letters of Intent to play softball at Treasure Valley Community College.

Bell will also play basketball for the Chukars.

Bell said, "I'm very excited to play at the next level because this is something that I have wanted since I was a little girl playing sports has just been my get away from life and I've worked very hard for this moment so playing at the next level reallY is going to make me prove my ability and prove everything I have worked for."

"I just hope to accomplish every goal that I can and if I continue to play ball, I hope that that will be the next step in my journey and if it's not then I will succeed in my studies," added Smith.

The two will be roomates when they head off to Oregon in the fall.

