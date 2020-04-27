Former Minico runner honored by ISU

A former CSI and Minico runner is being honored by Idaho State University.

Zak Montoya earned the Bengal Endurance Award.

He tried out and made the team at the last minute after running 90 miles a week all summer.

Then, at the 2019 NCAA Mountain Region meet was the top performer for the Bengals.

According to his head coach, Nate Houle, Montoya emerged as the team's number one runner and really showed "What fearless determination looks like and what hard work can do for an athlete."

Houle added, “Zak is the kind of guy that you hope for when you're recruiting new athletes.”