Former Riverhawks becoming Bengals

A pair of Canyon Ridge High School graduates are transferring to Idaho State University to play soccer.

Both Caitlin Crist and Jade Higley went to Walla Walla Community College first before making the move to Pocatello.

Their team finished third in the NWAC last fall.

Crist also excelled on the softball team as well, earning all-region honors and was named an NWAC all-star.

They’ll be two of 18 new faces in the Bengals program.