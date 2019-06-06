Former UCLA star helps at CSI camp

UCLA, the most decorated softball program in the country won the Women's College World Series against Oklahoma earlier this week.

Courtney Dale led the Bruins to the 1999 national championship, pitching and hitting the game-winning home run.

The PAC-10 Pitcher of the Year ended up playing professionally in Japan and now coaches in the Fresno area. She helped coached at CSI's softball camp this week, marking her 11th year doing so.

She kept up with the Bruins' success this season and wished them well prior to game two against the Sooners.

Dale said, "we love being apart of UCLA, we call it the bubble and being alumni and watching them compete. It brings back memories of the greatest time of my life." "We are texting each other and we're rooting for the Bruins."

Dale hoped her expertise and training would rub off on the softball players attending camp, some came from different states.

The older girls went first in the week, followed by the younger grades on Wednesday and Thursday.

For Twin Falls High School senior McKenna Todd, she explained, "I've grown a lot as a hitter from this camp. In the morning that's all we do, is hit from nine to noon." "I've learned a lot about my hitting and working on improving my swing and gaining power."

CSI sophomore Kylie Baumert added, "I think it's really cool I got to go to the camps and now I'm playing in them. I've learned from past players on how they're treating me when I was participating in the camp and now I take that on how I treat the kids and help them with their skills."