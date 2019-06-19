Former Vallivue head coach takes CSI job

While there are plenty of new faces surrounding the CSI Men's Basketball program, the college just brought on a familiar one in the Gem State.

Ryan Lundgren is the first assistant that Jeff Reinert and the school have hired for the 2019-2020 school year.

Lundgren arrives at CSI from Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

In four years, he led the team to three state appearances and one regular season title at the helm.

His best finish came during the 2016-17 school year when the Falcons took second place at the 4A state championships.

Prior to Vallivue, he worked as the Director for Player Development at Boise State for four years and loved working for Leon Rice.

Lundgren also served as an associate head coach at Boise High School for the 2010-2011 season and an assistant coach at Bishop Kelly High School from 2007-2010.

He gained perspective at managing people and building a culture. Now he makes the move to CSI.

Lundgren said, "I am an Idaho guy, so I know what CSI is, how special it is, what a great place it is, a great basketball program." "I believe in Coach Reinert and what he's going to bring to not just CSI and the basketball program, but the community of Twin Falls. He's going to be a great ambassador for the school and the town. I'm excited to get down there and dig in and continue the winning ways that CSI has had for a long time," he added.

Lundgren starts coaching July 1.

He says they have about four scholarships remaining following the signing of Kendall McHugh from Reinert's former team, Santa Margarita Catholic High School.