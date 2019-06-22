Former Vandal signs with Luxembourg team

A former Idaho women's basketball player has signed a professional contract overseas.

Mikayla Firenz inked with AB Contern of the Total-League Dames in Luxembourg. She'll play for the country's highest women's basketball league.

The 2018-19 Big Sky Player of the Year led Idaho to a regular-season conference title and two wins in the WNIT.

She finished as the school's and Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer with 2,466 points.

Ferenz reports to AB Contern in mid-August.

