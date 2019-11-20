Four Kimberly athletes sign with universities

Four Kimberly athletes are headed for Division I schools after successful careers in high school.

Wednesday marked a rare opportunity where they all could sign together in front of family and friends.

The Walker sisters went first, as Annie and Meg will take their talents to Utah Valley University.

As a junior, Annie helped the Bulldogs win the 3A state four by 200 relay as well as the four by 400 relay along with sister Meg, which they won for the second consecutive year.

Meg is also the reigning 3A state champ in the long jump and she won state in 2018 in the 400 meter run.

They chose UVU over Idaho State and Utah State.

"They want us as heptathletes on the team so we'll be doing those seven events...We've done the heptathlon for one meet, we've only done it once, so that will be fun."

Peyton Bair is taking his talents to Mississippi State University following a two-year mission.

Bair won the men's decathlon at the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Track and Field championships last summer. He also broke four 3A state records last May for Kimberly.

He went on official visits to other prestigious universities such as BYU, Michigan State, UCLA as well as Texas A&M. Unofficial visits were to Utah State and Weber State.

Now he's ready to train in a different climate.

"I mean you'll acclimate to wherever you go so I don't think it will be too much of a problem. It will be nice you can actually train year-round without having to go inside and worry about cold weather, Around here in the spring, 30 degrees, raining, 40 mile an hour winds, it will be nice to have good weather to train in," explained Bair.

Last but not least, Broddey Cunningham who inked with Campbell University, the reigning Southern Conference champions.

The senior wrestler will compete for former national champion and Olympic team member, Cary Kolat.

This past February, Cunningham won the high school state championship in the 170 weight class and took third at the USA Western State Championships.

"My club coach Seth Wright, he's helped me so much from state and helping me on every aspect of life and helping be a better young man as well, so," Cunningham explained.

