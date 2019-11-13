From Bobcat to Bronco; Whiting inks with Boise State

The Burley Bobcats are "bleeding blue" on Wednesday as one of their own has signed with Boise State.

Jace Whiting poses with his parents on National Signing Day after signing a NLI with Boise State.

Jace Whiting finally made his commitment official, when he signed with the Broncos.

Basketball runs deep in his family, both of his parents played D-I hoops at BYU and his sister is being recruited as well.

He knew he made the right choice, since he couldn't stop smiling after putting on the jersey during a visit.

Since arriving at Burley sophomore year, he's averaged nearly 17 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Last year scored more 20 points a contest, emerging as the team's go-to leader and top scorer.

Winning a district championship is the first to-do on his list before he graduates.

Whiting on Boise State, "one thing that always stood out to me is how they focus on player development." "I knew if I wanted to do anything with what I have, it was the right fit for me. If I want to go anywhere, I need to maximize my talent and they'll help me do that," he added.

"Jace has a great feel for the game and brings a tremendous amount of skill to the combo guard position," BSU head coach Leon Rice said. "It's always important to keep the best players in the state at home and we're excited to have Jace in our program."

"We knew we really liked Boise State, we wanted to make sure when we were going through this process, I told Jace that there are about three schools I would recommend where your game really fits their coaching style," explained his father and Burley head coach Trent Whiting who played at Snow College, Weber State and BYU. "Boise State offered him real early as a junior, jumped all over him and offered him love and support, I told Jace there's no substitute for that."

It's believed Whiting is the first Bobcat to sign with a Division I program straight out of high school since Aaron Bradley did it in the late's 1990's, when he inked with Idaho State.

Whiting plays for Exum Elite out of Utah.

OTHER BSU SIGNEES:

Kasean Pryor | 6-9 | Guard | Ann Arbor, Mich. | Link Year Prep

Pryor is currently spending a postgraduate year at Link Year Prep Academy in Branson, Mo. He was a two-year letterwinner at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. As a senior in 2018-19, Pryor averaged 15 points and nine rebounds, leading the Pioneers to an 18-3 record.

Burke Smith | 6-11 | Center | Glen Allen, Va. | Trinity Episcopal School

Smith is a senior at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Va. He helped the Titans to a combined record of 81-15 during his first three seasons, each culminating in a Virginia Prep League title. ith averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior, earning All-VPL honors.