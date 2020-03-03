From first-timers to three-peats, local wrestlers bring home hardware in 3A ranks

A trio of high school wrestlers representing just as many schools in the valley, are state champions following this weekend in Nampa.

On paper it looked like a storybook finish, teammates from the same school competing in the 113 final, but on Saturday morning, Buhl's Julian Ruiz sprains his ankle. He would go up against mentor and two-time defending state champion, Kade Orr.

The junior felt bad about the freshman’s injury and eased up a bit en route to his third title.

Meanwhile, Campbell University commit, Broddey Cunningham of Kimberly going for his second consecutive championship.

He would have no problem against Cody Tilley of Sugar-Salem, winning via major decision in the 170 weight class.

With his retiring coach Troy Palmer watching, the senior battling an ailment himself.

And last but not least, Tayten Gillette, edging past Tate Benson of Snake River, who was at the top of the bracket.

The senator jubilant with his 8-5 decision in the 152 weight class, especially after losing last year.

Orr said, "he was pretty banged up, I didn't want to hurt him too bad, I didn't know what to do. He hurt himself, pretty much broken, I felt bad, but there's no other way to do it."

"I have got a torn acl, muscles need reconstructed, so surgery on Wednesday," Cunningham explained.

Gillette said, "losing last year really set the tone, I had to dig a little deeper each day, each tournament you know, it's just a grind, of just wanting it."

These wrestlers were three of the eight who won state for south central Idaho.

