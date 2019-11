Fruitland came for revenge after Kimberly ended the Grizzlies chance for a three-peat in 2018. It worked.

The Grizzlies led 42-7 at halftime and never looked back in the 64-29 blowout, the Bulldogs' worst loss of the year.

Kimberly ends the season at 5-5. Fruitland improves to 5-5 and will face Homedale in the quarterfinals.