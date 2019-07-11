Fundraising opportunities arise for Mia Trease Memorial Field

The Mia Trease Memorial Field is coming along, but organizers still need financial support.

The goal is to complete the field by August 6, which would have been Trease's 14th birthday.

Located next to Filer Middle School, the field represents a way to remember her legacy.

But also serve the youth and adults of the Magic Valley through the sport she loved the most.

For those who don't know Trease's story, at age 12, doctors diagnosed her with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

While discovered in the left femur and knee, the cancer had already spread to her lungs at the time of diagnosis.

Those who wish to sponsor will be recognized with a personalized, individual 4X6 inch plaque, placed on the dugout at the memorial field.

In the meantime, there's a pool party coming up July 20 from 7-10 p.m. at the Filer City Park.

Bring the family to take part in swimming, games, bounce houses and much more.

Admission is through a donation and concessions will be for sale. All proceeds will go to this field.

