Funkhouser named head coach at Glenns Ferry

A familiar face in the Magic Valley coaching scene is taking over the ranks of the Glenns Ferry football program.

Lonnie Funkhouser announced on social media that he's the new Pilots head coach.

Funkhouser coached at Hagerman from 1997 through 2009 and assisted the pirates from 2010 to 2013.

He then assisted at Gooding from 2014 until 2017 and over at Wendell this past year.

Glenns Ferry is coming off a 3-6 record last fall, he's taking over the program from Jake Shrum who was head coach for two seasons.

They open with Rimrock on August 30.