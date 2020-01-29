Geddes earns second Gatorade honor

A Twin Falls High School student-athlete is the Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second time in a row.

Mattie Geddes culminated her high school career with her third 4A state title and multiple top five finishes at the Arcadia Invitational in Los Angeles.

She's the only Bruin to have been named the runner of the year and to do it twice, that will be hard to beat.

Geddes is now eligible for the national Gatorade award that will be announced in February.

Gatorade will also donate $1,000 to a sport-based organization of Geddes' choosing.

Peyton Manning also provided all the state winners with a congratulation video.

