Geddes wins districts for third time; 4A/5A cross country roundup

Pocatello hosted the 4A/5A cross country district championships on Thursday.

Twin Falls won the 4A girls district championship with Mattalyn Geddes claiming her third consecutive title. She ran the event in 17 minutes and 27 seconds.

In the 5A race, Thunder Ridge claimed the girls title with Jessica Moss taking first.

In boys action, Preston won the 4A title, senior Riley Reid and beat Jerome's Kobe Yost for first place.

And for 5A boys, Madison won the team title, while Stetson Moss of Preston placed first.

The state championships will also be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on November 2.