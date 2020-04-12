Georgia high level forward signs with CSI

A talented recruit from Georgia is ready to show CSI basketball fans what he can accomplish on the hardwood.

Eric Grier signed with the College of Southern Idaho last November after holding offers from Jacksonville State and Winthrop.

As a senior, he averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game for Mount Zion High School.

CSI head coach, Jeff Reinert says the 6-8 forward is a high level player who will have an immediate impact, saying "Eric is an elite defender and shot-blocker, who is versatile offensively on the perimeter and around the rim".

"I liked both schools, but when I took a visit to Southern Idaho, it gave me a home feeling, like this is the school I should come to next year. When they gave me the opportunity to sign, I took it right away," Grier said.

Grier headlines a class of seven recruits so far.