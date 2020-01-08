Gerstl to play for hometown team, joins CSI softball program

Kylee Gerstl signed with CSI softball on Monday.

The first-team all conference catcher for the last three years, hopes to make her senior year her best yet.

Softball has been a gamechanger for her, the friendships on and off the field, the team camaraderie and now she gets to continue that tradition just down the road.

"It means a lot because I always wanted to play college softball, so for my dream to finally come true means so much to me and I'm grateful it's actually happening," Gerstl explained.

CSI meanwhile, begins this season down in Henderson, Nevada at the CSN Tournament starting January 31st.