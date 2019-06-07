Gonzales named CSI assistant softball coach

The College of Southern Idaho announced Friday that Brittany Gonzales is the new assistant softball coach for the Golden Eagles.

Gonzales played for CSI in 2009 and 2010 before transferring to Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

She played her prep ball at Tooele High School in Utah. This year as an assistant with the program, she helped lead the team to the 4A Utah state title.

Gonzales replaces Cortney Clark who had been an assistant for the past eight years.