Gooding, Kimberly athletes take top SCIC honors

Gooding's Shane Jennings is the SCIC Offensive Player of the Year, while Jared Conrad and AJ Garrell share Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Coach Cameron Andersen had this to say about their talents, "Shane and Jared were the two stalwart team captains that led us offensively and defensively this season. They were both amazing teammates, who helped catapult this team to another conference championship!"

Offensive Player of the Year

Gooding - Shane Jennings - Senior

The Eastern Washington commit completed 200 of 302 attempts for 2,588 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 799 yards and 10 touchdowns on 114 carries.

Quarterback

Kimberly - Heath Owens - Sophomore

Wide Receivers

Gooding - Colston Loveland - Sophomore

Gooding - Andrew Prince - Senior

Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Junior

Running Backs

Kimberly - Mckade Huft - Senior

Gooding - Jonathan Carpenter - Senior

Offensive Line

Gooding - Cooper Pavkov - Sophomore

Gooding - Dakota Sage - Sophomore

Kimberly - AJ Garrell - Senior

Kimberly - Max Alger - Senior

Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Junior

Punter

Buhl - Jabe Bennett - Senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Gooding - Jared Conrad - Senior

Kimberly - AJ Garrell - Senior

Conrad produced 110 tackles, 13 for a loss and two sacks. Garrell repeats as conference defensive player of the year, after recording 121 tackles, 15 for a loss and five sacks.

Defensive Line

Gooding - Preston Theimann - Junior

Gooding - Dale Shaw - Senior

Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Junior

Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Junior

Linebackers

Gooding - Kurtis Adkinson - Sophomore

Gooding - Ethan Kulhanek - Junior

Kimberly - Max Alger - Senior

Defensive Backs

Gooding - Shane Jennings - Senior

Gooding - Logan Anderson - Junior

Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Junior

Kimberly - Mckade Huft - Senior

Kicker

Buhl - Jabe Bennett - Senior

2ND TEAM

OFFENSE

Wide Receivers

Gooding - Jared Conrad - Senior

Filer - Teagan Anderson - Senior

Running Backs

Buhl - Marco Oviedo - Senior

Offensive Line

Gooding - Colton Page - Senior

Gooding - Anthony Huber - Senior

Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Junior

Buhl - Reese Jarvis - Senior

Buhl - Jose Cortes - Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Gooding - Michael Ervin - Senior

Buhl - Jose Cortes - Senior

Buhl - Richard Garza - Junior

Filer - Cooper Trease - Junior

Kimberly - Trevor Hammond - Junior

Linebackers

Buhl - Eli Azavedo - Junior

Defensive Backs

Buhl - Jade Juker - Senior

Buhl - Drexler Jaynes - Junior

Coach of the Year: Cameron Andersen