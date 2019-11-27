Gooding, Kimberly athletes take top SCIC honors

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Gooding's Shane Jennings is the SCIC Offensive Player of the Year, while Jared Conrad and AJ Garrell share Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Coach Cameron Andersen had this to say about their talents, "Shane and Jared were the two stalwart team captains that led us offensively and defensively this season. They were both amazing teammates, who helped catapult this team to another conference championship!"
Offensive Player of the Year
Gooding - Shane Jennings - Senior
The Eastern Washington commit completed 200 of 302 attempts for 2,588 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 799 yards and 10 touchdowns on 114 carries.
Quarterback
Kimberly - Heath Owens - Sophomore
Wide Receivers
Gooding - Colston Loveland - Sophomore
Gooding - Andrew Prince - Senior
Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Junior
Running Backs
Kimberly - Mckade Huft - Senior
Gooding - Jonathan Carpenter - Senior
Offensive Line
Gooding - Cooper Pavkov - Sophomore
Gooding - Dakota Sage - Sophomore
Kimberly - AJ Garrell - Senior
Kimberly - Max Alger - Senior
Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Junior
Punter
Buhl - Jabe Bennett - Senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Gooding - Jared Conrad - Senior
Kimberly - AJ Garrell - Senior
Conrad produced 110 tackles, 13 for a loss and two sacks. Garrell repeats as conference defensive player of the year, after recording 121 tackles, 15 for a loss and five sacks.
Defensive Line
Gooding - Preston Theimann - Junior
Gooding - Dale Shaw - Senior
Kimberly - Trace Mayo - Junior
Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Junior
Linebackers
Gooding - Kurtis Adkinson - Sophomore
Gooding - Ethan Kulhanek - Junior
Kimberly - Max Alger - Senior
Defensive Backs
Gooding - Shane Jennings - Senior
Gooding - Logan Anderson - Junior
Kimberly - Brett Bronson - Junior
Kimberly - Mckade Huft - Senior
Kicker
Buhl - Jabe Bennett - Senior
2ND TEAM
OFFENSE
Wide Receivers
Gooding - Jared Conrad - Senior
Filer - Teagan Anderson - Senior
Running Backs
Buhl - Marco Oviedo - Senior
Offensive Line
Gooding - Colton Page - Senior
Gooding - Anthony Huber - Senior
Kimberly - Nathan Hayes - Junior
Buhl - Reese Jarvis - Senior
Buhl - Jose Cortes - Senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Gooding - Michael Ervin - Senior
Buhl - Jose Cortes - Senior
Buhl - Richard Garza - Junior
Filer - Cooper Trease - Junior
Kimberly - Trevor Hammond - Junior
Linebackers
Buhl - Eli Azavedo - Junior
Defensive Backs
Buhl - Jade Juker - Senior
Buhl - Drexler Jaynes - Junior
Coach of the Year: Cameron Andersen