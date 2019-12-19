Gooding Softball athlete signs with a Washington college

A Gooding athlete is taking her talents to Lower Columbia College in Washington.

Mallory Brown has helped lead her softball team to a district title and a second place finish at the 3A state championships earlier this year.

A huge accomplishment, considering no previous team in Gooding history had made it that far.

She told KMVT she is ready to experience college ball and after touring Lower Columbia, she fell in love with the campus.

Now with one more season to go, she'll have plenty of reasons why she'll miss being a Senator.

"I will definitely miss just being able to experience high school ball, and stuff like that, like going to state that's kind of a once in a lifetime. some people don't even get to go to state," Brown said.

Brown's Softball coach tells KMVT what Lower Columbia can expect from Brown.

"She is a stud, that is all I can really say about her, she is a competitor she likes a challenge of competing, likes the competition side of it, and I don't know if you can find a better competitor," said coach Shawn Patterson.

Brown also holds the Gooding High School record in pitching for most strikeouts, an achievement she says will be hard to beat.