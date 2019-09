The Gooding Senators took care of business on Friday, handing Snake River their first loss of the season with the 28-26 defeat.

Snake River took a 14-6 lead into halftime.

Gooding's biggest lead was 28-14 with 11 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but then Snake River came back.

The Senators stopped the Panthers on a two-point conversion with just a few minutes left and ran the clock out to win the game.

Shane Jennings passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.