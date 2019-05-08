Gooding's 'Pink Gazelles' book first ever trip to state

Gooding used a four-run first inning to set the pace against Filer in the District IV 3A championship on Tuesday. The Senators tacked on three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the Wildcats, 9-3.

The championship marked Gooding's first ever appearance in the title game. The 22 wins are the most in school history and now the ladies are headed to Coeur d'Alene next week for the 3A state championships.

For coach Shawn Patterson, he explained, "they're starting to play as a family, as a team, it's not about individuals anymore." "It's been a tough culture to change, there are no individuals out here."

Sophomore third baseman Jamie Carter who had three RBI's, including a home run added, "we leave all the drama off the field. When we're together, we're a family and we make it work."

Gooding has thrived off of taking early leads in games.

Sophomore second baseman Kylee Cook had two RBI's on the night said, "when we jump on a team at the beginning, we can stay up and we can eventually win." "So that's what we've been doing all season and we're going to continue to do it," she explained.

Who would have thought, a team filled with mostly freshmen and sophomores could accomplish so much?

"We came together with the young ones," said junior Kassie Adkinson, who pitched a complete game. "We're making history and we're getting stirrups for state, so we're pretty excited.

"The whole team has put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this team and it's an honor to represent Gooding this year at state, "Cook added.

Oh and the gazelle reference? A nickname that Coach Patterson has for his players.

Filer meanwhile heads to eastern Idaho later this week for a state play-in game at Pocatello High School on Saturday at 1 p.m.