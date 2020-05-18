Gracie Robinson signs with Treasure Valley Community College

Gracie Robinson is excited to continue playing volleyball for Treasure Valley Community College beginning in the fall.

She has played volleyball since 3rd grade and is excited that she will get to continue playing in college.

She picked Treasure Valley Community College because it is close to her home and her family.

She says she will miss playing with her friends who have all helped her become the person she is today.

"My team that I have been a part of the past couple of years have really helped me improve, not just volleyball but off the court too," said Robinson.

She will go to Treasure Valley in the middle of August to start practices.