Great Basin All-Conference soccer teams

The state soccer championships are in the past and now the Great Basin Conference has released its all-conference teams.

The Magic Valley features two players of the year and one coach of the year.

GIRLS:

Twin Falls' own Madison Bailey is the player of the year. She helped the Bruins to an undefeated record prior to state and an overall mark of 18-2-1.

The Utah State University Eastern commit finished this season with 21 goals, to go along with 19 assists. She has 90 total goals for her high school career.

Meanwhile, also making the first team from Twin Falls, Sidnee Naerebout, Kenedy Edwards, Madelyn McQueen and Paige Beem. From Jerome, we have Makali Nance. For Wood River, there is Tia Vontver.

BOYS:

Luis Martinez of the state runner-up Jerome Tigers is the player of the year.

Luis, who goes by the name of Benny, produced 17 goals and 14 assists this season.

Jerome head coach Jacob Wood says that Martinez has drawn interest from a number of different schools, but right now wants to find the right fit and where he's most comfortable.

Joining Martinez on the first team, Baldo Sandoval and Alfredo Ortiz from Jerome. For Canyon Ridge, we have Alimasi Jamari and Jose Tapia. For Twin Falls, the Bruins feature Sergio Varela, Guillermo Fregoso and Tairan Smith. For Wood River, there are Edgar Salamanca and Rafael Muniz.

The boys soccer coach of the year is Corey Farnsworth of Canyon ridge.

Seeded fifth going into the playoffs, the Riverhawks knocked off the four seed and the one seed on the road, in order to play for a district championship. They then advanced to the state tournament.

This marks Farnsworth's third career honor.

