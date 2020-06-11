Green Sox gear up for Legion Baseball season

Baseball is coming back, Idaho legion baseball that is.

The Burley Green Sox poses with their "A" state title in American Legion Baseball on August 5, 2019.

The high school baseball season was cancelled due to the coronavirus, but legion baseball in the Gem State is set to kick off games this weekend.

The Burley Green Sox have their opening day this Saturday at Buhl (1, 3 p.m.).

Head coach Devin Kunz explained, "just really grateful to be back on the field with everything going on and were just really happy that we get a chance to play some baseball."

"Baseball is mostly my life so when we had that break it really sucked… were gonna be rusty but I feel like we can come through," explained pitcher Slayder Watterson.

Burley won the Idaho A state championship a year ago. This year they will be making the jump to AA.

Pitcher Ramiro Garcia added, "we're expecting to play bigger, better teams, but we're ready for it, we've had really good success the past couple seasons and we're ready to go we want to play."

There will be no national American Legion baseball tournament this year, but Idaho will crown a state champion.