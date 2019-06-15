Gridiron Dreams East Camp see highest attendance

Nearly 140 campers attended Gridiron Dreams East Camp in Twin Falls, featuring current and former Boise State players.

Eight coaches traveled to the Magic Valley from different states. They include NFL players Brett Rypien of the Denver Broncos, Cedrick Wilson from the Dallas Cowboys, AJ Richardson of the Arizona Cardinals and Jabril Frazier of the New York Jets.

Former BSU and NFL talent also helping at the camp, Ian Johnson, Ricky Tjong-a-Tjoe, Jerard Rabb and Michael Lose'.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jalon Henderson also gave pointers.

The camp is going on ten years and its flagship location is in Boise, but has only made its way to Twin Falls for the past three.

We spoke to Rabb, who's actually one of the camp's co-founders.

He said, "it made sense, we both wanted something like this when he were growing up." Rabb added, "being from families that didn't have a lot of money, we wanted to make this affordable, hopefully these kids had a great time because I had fun."

Zach Beem of O'Leary Middle School said, "they pushed us to work harder, made sure we had good technique and good form."

TJ Hickmon, also of O'Leary said, "I have been to a lot of camps, but this was one that stood out more." "They push us harder than most camps, they don't mess around, they don't deal with that. It was a good experience, I think everyone should come to this camp."

The gridiron camp moves to Fruitland next week. Rabb told us that they're exploring new ideas for next year.

