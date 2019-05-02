Guardarrama commits to play soccer in Portland

Wendell senior Nadia Guadarrama will be headed to Oregon in the fall, after signing to play soccer at Portland Community College.

The midfielder signed her letter of intent Thursday in front of friends, family, and her coaches.

KMVT talked with Guardarrama afterwards, and she told us one person in particular encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

“Mrs. Werth, she told me, and we had a talk and she said if you have just the slightest desire to go play college soccer, do it. And so I said, you know what, let's do it,” Guardarrama stated.

Soon, coaches started contacting her and she decided on PCC due to the fact the school offers exercise science as a program.

