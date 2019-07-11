Hagerman hires new football coach

Idaho Sports is reporting that Hagerman High School has a new football coach.

Nic Jayo takes over the program, after previously being the assistant for two years. He also assisted at Jerome and Canyon Ridge high schools before finishing his education at the University of Idaho.

Jayo graduated from Kimberly High School in 2009 and attended CSI.

Hagerman last produced a winning season in 2013, when the team went undefeated and took home the 1A DI title. He replaces Joe Keeney who went three and five in just one season.

He told KMVT that he wants to promote cohesion in order to help the "individuals succeed on and off the field as stand up young men, this season and throughout their lives."

The Pirates open the 2019 campaign with Murtaugh on Friday, August 30.