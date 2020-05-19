Hansen athletes take center stage on Saturday

Several Hansen Huskies signed letters of intent with collegiate programs on Saturday in front of the high school.

They feature Cassie Gibson, who's going to Bethel College for women's basketball.

Second we have Cruz Huizar, he's going to stay in the area to rodeo at the College of Southern Idaho.

Next up, Mari Bjorneberg, she's going to compete at the College of Idaho in track.

Ramon Huerta-Sanchez will take his talents to Treasure Valley Community College for soccer.

And finally, there's Rakel Williams who's going to Southwest Oregon Community College for women's basketball.

Gibson said, "I felt that the coaches were very receptive to my questions and I liked how I fit into the program." "One of the assistant coaches played for Kansas State and the WNBA, so I felt that she can help me advance my game further. I want to grow as a basketball player and I felt that Bethel has the answer."

Williams added, "and what I like about the athletic program is promising to me as a future athlete. I have worked my whole life to complete this goal and I will continue accomplishing goals playing college basketball."

Athletic director Jim Lasso has been involved in Husky athletics for 20 years and has never seen this many athletes sign at one time.