Harr resigns after nearly 30 years of coaching

After nearly 30 years of coaching, Twin Falls' Matt Harr is taking a step back.

Harr submitted his resignation letter to the Twin Falls School District on Tuesday.

Of the 29 years coaching, he spent 25 of them coaching two sports. Harr coached baseball at Burley and thinks he won at least two titles there.

He also helped the Bruins golf program win numerous state championships, both as an assistant and head coach.

And for the past 18 years, the Twin Falls boys basketball program made the state tournament 14 times, taking home three titles and five third place trophies.

He's proud of the fact his teams never went two and out.

When asked what his favorite memories were, the kids and the opposing coaches, making friendships along the way.

However, what led to his resignation, well, he started to feel like a program manager.

"It just kind of takes its toll, athletics doesn't get funded as well as it used to. Now we're taking CPR classes, first aid classes, concussion classes and next year I think there's a mental wellness class," Harr said.

Harr will remain teaching for at least four more years and while he is taking a break from coaching now, he might reconsider in the future.

He says whomever takes the job, they have a great coaching staff in place and solid kids coming up the ranks.

