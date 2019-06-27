Help needed for Mia Trease memorial softball field

Crews and volunteers continue to make progress on a field in Filer, dedicated to the memory of a fallen student.

Mia Trease died after a battle with cancer last summer. The multi-sport athlete attended Filer Middle School and played for Filer Fear.

On Wednesday, you can see construction taking place on the field next to the school. So far, concrete has been poured for the dugouts and road graders leveled the playing surface.

The goal is for baseball and softball players to use the field, even adults during the wood bat league.

Right now the Filer Recreation Department faces challenges having enough fields to accommodate various teams.

So Trease's impact will have a lasting effect on generations to come.

Trease's friend Jasmine Earl said, "when I think about Mia, I think of a strong person, a fighter. She kind of always has been, even before the cancer." "And she made me look at everything differently. She made me be more proud of what I am doing and want to do it more and not take everything for granted."

Gary Earl, a co-coach for the Filer Fear added, "this field has been here, I'm going to call it a sandlot, that's sort of what it has been for a number of years." "The kids all got together and said that was her one love. She played basketball, volleyball and softball, but softball was her love."

Their goal is to get the field up and running on August 6, which is Mia's birthday. But donations and volunteers are ever so needed, as they're still hoping for about $30,000.

There's a GoFundMe page, as well as an account at US Bank in Filer for this project.

