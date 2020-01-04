High school hoops roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) BOYS BASKETBALL:
Burley 64, Green Canyon 60
Preston 75, Twin Falls 52: Nicholas Swensen 13, Iradukunda Emery 10 | Ty Hyde 31, Scott Dunn 13, Gabe Hammons 14
Canyon Ridge 77, Buhl 47
Jerome 63, Caldwell 46
Centennial 49, Minico 45
Kimberly 62, Mountain Home 56
Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39
Lighthouse 59, Glenns Ferry 35 Coach Anthony Standlee had this to say about the Lions' performance, "we played a better defensive game then we have been this season which is promising. We still need to get a game where we put all 4 quarters together. We played as a team tonight though and that’s exciting loving forward. Leading scorer for lighthouse was Alex Shetler with 18, Casper block had 13 points and 14 rebounds for a double double. We had multiple scorers with 6-8 points which is what we like! Glenns Ferry was lead by Henslee with 16 and Peak with 6."
Murtaugh 49, Rockland 40
Carey 44, Shoshone 38
Garden Valley 84, Dietrich 77
Thursday -
Timberline 52, Burley 46
Minico 63, Reed, NV: 48
Malad 60, Declo 49
Garden Valley 80, Camas 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Jerome 57, Ridgevue 24
Minico 52, Idaho Falls 42
Sugar-Salem 56, Filer 41
Mountain Home 50, Buhl 12
Grace 53, Raft River 39
Carey 41, Shoshone 12
Thursday -
Capital 39, Minico 37