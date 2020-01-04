High school hoops roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Burley 64, Green Canyon 60

Preston 75, Twin Falls 52: Nicholas Swensen 13, Iradukunda Emery 10 | Ty Hyde 31, Scott Dunn 13, Gabe Hammons 14

Canyon Ridge 77, Buhl 47

Jerome 63, Caldwell 46

Centennial 49, Minico 45

Kimberly 62, Mountain Home 56

Sugar-Salem 70, Filer 39

Lighthouse 59, Glenns Ferry 35 Coach Anthony Standlee had this to say about the Lions' performance, "we played a better defensive game then we have been this season which is promising. We still need to get a game where we put all 4 quarters together. We played as a team tonight though and that’s exciting loving forward. Leading scorer for lighthouse was Alex Shetler with 18, Casper block had 13 points and 14 rebounds for a double double. We had multiple scorers with 6-8 points which is what we like! Glenns Ferry was lead by Henslee with 16 and Peak with 6."

Murtaugh 49, Rockland 40

Carey 44, Shoshone 38

Garden Valley 84, Dietrich 77

Thursday -

Timberline 52, Burley 46

Minico 63, Reed, NV: 48

Malad 60, Declo 49

Garden Valley 80, Camas 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Jerome 57, Ridgevue 24

Minico 52, Idaho Falls 42

Sugar-Salem 56, Filer 41

Mountain Home 50, Buhl 12

Grace 53, Raft River 39

Carey 41, Shoshone 12

Thursday -

Capital 39, Minico 37