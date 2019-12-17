High school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Filer 59, American Falls 31: The Wildcats led 35-16 at the break and never looked back.
Lighthouse Christian 78, Richfield 44: Coach Tony Standlee had this to say, "we had a really spread out game with scoring form all of our players. We got up and down and we played better defense still looking for a great defensive game though."
Alex Shetler had 18 points, Parker Hills added 11, Logan Stephens and Peyton Lookingbill both had 10, and Collin Holloway contributed 13 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. Richfield was paced by Liverpool with 16 and Perkes with 15.
BOWLING:
Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14
Jerome: 6
Wendell: 8
High bowler Jacob Vieira from Wendell with a game of 175.
Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14
Jerome: 2
Wendell: 12
High bowler Heather Hanson from Wendell with a game of 145.
Boys Varsity
Gooding: 9
Jerome: 5
High bowler Bryson Butterfield from Gooding with a game of 184.
Girls Varsity
Gooding: 14
Jerome: 0
High bowler Joei Rumple from Gooding with a game of 177.
Boys Jr. Varsity
Gooding: 9
Jerome: 5