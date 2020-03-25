High school sports postponed again

This week's announcement about schools being put on a 'soft closure', has impacted other arenas as well.

On Monday, we told you that all of Idaho's public schools and charter schools are out until at least April 20.

That also impacts high school spring sports.

Originally, they were supposed to start back up again on the sixth, but now the date is postponed an additional two weeks, according to Burley High School athletic director, Randy Winn.

"The IHSAA sent a mandate saying that since there isn't school going on, we can't have obviously anybody using our facilities from the outside, so not only can teams not meet, practice or have any events. In addition, no one is allowed the facilities at any school."

The college spring sports season has been canceled completely, the kids around here don't want to follow suit.