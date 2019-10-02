High school sports round-up

Here's a recap of high school sports action for Tuesday, October 1. These scores are provided to us by the coaches.

BOYS SOCCER:

Sun Valley Community School 6 (Cash Dart 2, Toby Rafford 2, Ridley Lindstrom & Will Paquette, with his first varsity goal) Kimberly 0

Senior keeper Meeks Sanchez DuPont recorded his sixth shutout of the season.

Cutthroats are now 10-1-1 (10-0 league)

Next up; Away vs Gooding on Thursday 10/3 4.00 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Filer 0, Buhl 0: Filer's senior keeper and captain Cassie Madsen recorded the shut out, assisted by sophomore sweeper Nevada Schroeder. Filer seniors Riley Eldredge, Ashley Phillips and Genni Williams, juniors Foo Hale, Anna White and Taylor Zamora, sophomore Karley Harrison, and freshmen Lisset Alonso and Amy Lammers all assisted in the defensive gem for the Wildcats.

Filer is 2-6-3 in the High Desert Conference, while Buhl is 1-7-3.

Sun Valley Community School: 8 (Tatum Minor 2, Maddy Dunn 2, Christine Estep, Marit Kaiser, Aubrey Duffield, Caroline Estep) Assists: Minor, Christine Estep, Caroline Estep, Falon Hanna) Kimberly: 0

Cutthroats' Player of the Game: Caroline Estep, with a goal and an assist in her first game back after recovering from a concussion suffered in the Wood River game.

The Cutthroats are 10-0-2 (10-0 league). They travel to Gooding on Thursday. The Bulldogs are 7-3-1 (5-3-0 league).

Wendell 3, Bliss 1: The Trojans move to 6-4-1 (6-3-1 league).

VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Minico 0: (25-19, 25-10, 25-9) For the Spartans - Bailey Seamons had 17 digs | Shari Tanner had 4 aces

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1: (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 28-26) For the Bruins - Brenley Hansen 15 kills | Brinley Solosabal 42 assists | Clair Hodge 30 digs | Brinley Iverson 6 aces.

The Lady Bruins will face Mountain Home again next Tuesday at TFHS at 7:30pm. They move to 7-4 in the GBC and 10-10 overall.

Buhl 3, Wendell 0: Adrianna Azevedo had 40 assists.

Gooding 3, Declo 2: (25-8, 16-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-13) For the Senators - Reece Fleming 29 assists 15 digs 4 kills | Kassie Adkinson 14 kills 18 digs | Alx Roe 9 kills 15 digs 2 blocks

Lighthouse 3, Dietrich 0: (25-12 25-7 25-9) For the Lions - Kynlee Thornton 15 kills 4 service aces 2 blocks | Maycee Holloway 20 assists