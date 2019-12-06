High school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Twin Falls 34, Pocatello 26: Morgan Cargile led the Bruins with 17 points. McKayla Rodriguez added 10 rebounds.
Burley 53, Minico 24: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 24 points, while Kelsie Pope added 20.
Mountain Home 69, Canyon Ridge 43
Wood River 72, Jerome 47
Filer 50, Buhl 29
Kimberly 61, Gooding 44: Meg Walker led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Gracie Faulkner paced the Senators with 12.
American Falls 37, Declo 31
Glenns Ferry 32, Valley 27
Raft River 67, Shoshone 15
Hansen 47, Lighthouse Christian 46
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Camas 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy: Breken Clark produced a game-high 22 points, while Alec Robles and Trey Smith had 13 points each. Nate Roberson led TFCA with 12 points in the loss.
BOWLING:
Minico Boys Defeated Jerome 14/0 High Individual Minico Ethan Hager 279, Jerome Gabrial Anderson 112
Minico Girls Defeated Jerome 12/2 High Individual Minico Jacobi Molina and Moriah Pinther 140 Jerome Mariah Walker 132