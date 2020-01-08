Hodge taking her talents to North Idaho College

Clair Hodge of Twin Falls High School is taking her talents to North Idaho College to play volleyball for the Cardinals in Coeur d'Alene.

The volleyball standout earned all-conference honors for the Great Basin Ten.

Hodge worked hard to get to this point and never gave up on her dream of playing college volleyball.

She's thankful for her friends and family that helped her succeed in a sport, she refers to as the "great escape".

"It took many years of playing, I had a lot of club and I went to a lot of tournaments, lot of emails with coaches and I fell in love with NIC when I visited and I loved the coach, yeah, it was like a perfect fit," explained Hodge.

She joins a North Idaho team coming off a 27-5 record in 2019.