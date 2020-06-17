Advertisement

Holloway earns college volleyball scholarship en route to becoming a nurse

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT
Lighthouse Christian School's Maycee Holloway put pen to paper and made it official, becoming one of the newest Chukars on the volleyball team.

Holloway is coming off a stellar senior campaign, earning Sawtooth Conference Player of the Year.

She also played basketball and golf for the Lions and excelled in those sports as well.

But Holloway's favorite volleyball memory was back in 2016, when as freshman she was brought up to varsity and got to play and win the state championship.

Now she's taking her game to the next level.

Holloway explained, "I wanted to play volleyball all four years of high school. I was kind of jumping around do I just want to be a nurse or do I want to play volleyball? I thought why not do both?" She added, "I could handle it and go to the next level and play because there's no point of sitting out wishing I would have played."

Holloway is going to room with future teammate and Filer graduate, Gracie Robinson.

Following her time at Treasure Valley, Holloway plans to pursue a nursing degree at the College of Southern Idaho.

