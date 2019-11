Collin Holloway was 8/17 for 112 yards and five touchdowns, as Lighthouse (8-0) cruised past Camas (2-6), 63-16 in the first round of the 1A DII state playoffs.

Clay Silva pulled in two receptions for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Casper Block added two touchdowns as well.

Brady Bennett and Brandon Houser each added a rushing touchdown.

Lighthouse faces Dietrich in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs next week.