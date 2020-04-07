Hood named an All-American, McHugh commits to Idaho

CSI's Mike Hood is an NJCAA All-American, while Kendall McHugh decided where he'll continue his playing career.

The Montana State commit is the 37th All-American in school history.

Hood broke two school records, most points in a season with 795 and most points per game, averaging 22.5 per contest.

By making it to the honorable mention team, he also makes it three straight years that a CSI basketball player has earned this recognition.

"Knowing the work I've put in with my team and the teammates I had this year, it was good to see you honored with something like that and I'm just ready for the next chapter in my career," Hood explained.

Meanwhile, teammate Kendall McHugh has committed to the University of Idaho, where he'll have three years left of eligibility.

The point guard earned Region 18 second team honors this season, after averaging 11 points, three rebounds and a little more than two assists per game.

McHugh also held offers from Columbia and Rice, but Idaho's coaching staff is what won him over.

He told KMVT he wants to win Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and for the Vandals to take the conference.