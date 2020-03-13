Hood posts most points, highest scoring average in CSI history

Mike Hood scored 705 points this season to surpass Charles Jones Jr. by 35 points for most points in a single-season, in CSI men's basketball history.

And of everyone on the top 10 list, which includes CSI greats Pierre Jackson and Fabyon Harris, just to mention a couple of players, Hood accomplished the feat in the least amount of games.

Hood scored that many points in 31 games, over Jones, who took 34.

He also averaged just shy of 23 points per game, at 22.7 this season, which ranked 14th nationally. Jones averaged 19.7 during the 2017-18 season when the Golden Eagles took home the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball national runner-up trophy.