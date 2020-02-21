Hood's career-high 36 points fuels CSI past USU Eastern

CSI sophomore Mike Hood dropped 36 points on USU Eastern, in the 76-60 rout on Sophomore Night.

The Montana State commit shot 50% from the field and 100% from the free throw line, appearing in all 40 minutes.

Maurice Barnett added 10 points, to go along with three rebounds and just as many assists.Stevie Smith and Deng Dug each posted nine points and five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles will take on Snow College Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the No. 3 seed in the Region 18 Tournament.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:

The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team won its sixth straight game and avenged two earlier season losses Thursday, beating USU Eastern 63-55.

CSI's Petra Farkas led all scorers with 20 points. She added eight rebounds. Allie Thayne finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Finley Garnett posted 12 points and nine rebounds.The other two CSI starters Karmelah Dean posted eight assists and six steals and Taylia Stimpson had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Combined, those five players accounted for all but four of CSI's points.

The Golden Eagles have secured the three seed for next week's Region 18 Tournament. CSI will take on USU Eastern to open the tournament Friday at 5:30 p.m.