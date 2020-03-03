IHSAA issues statement following COVID-19 concerns

With the upcoming state championships for numerous activities, the Idaho High School Activities Association issued a message Tuesday regarding COVID-19.

There are no changes to the schedule of boys basketball, cheer, dance or debate state championships.

The staff is in communication with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Education.

But the IHSAA warns spectators and staff to not attend of the events if you have a cough or fever.

The tournament staff is properly cleaning all venues, providing easy access to hand sanitizers and soap.

Plus, promoting appropriate respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene practices.