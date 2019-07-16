ISU, Idaho to finish seventh, eighth respectively in the Big Sky

The Big Sky Conference announced its preseason football predictions and picks on Monday.

IDAHO STATE

The Bengals are picked to finish seventh in both of the conference polls and Eastern Washington is predicted to win the league.

ISU doesn't play the FCS runner-up and conference favorites until November 9 at home.

Idaho State is coming off a 6-5 campaign last fall, with a 5-3 mark in conference, good enough for fifth place.

Meanwhile, a trio of Idaho State football players made the preseason All-Big Sky team. They include Mitch Gueller, Kody Graves and Adkin Aguirre.

Gueller earned first-team all-conference honors the past two seasons. Last year he caught 62 passes for 1,259 yards and nine touchdowns.

Graves earned third-team all-conference last year while finishing second on the team in tackles with 83.

Aguirre finished third on the team in tackles with 77 and he had a team-best three interceptions.

IDAHO

The conference tabbed the Vandals to finish eighth in both of the polls.

Last year Idaho finished the year at 4-7, with a 3-5 mark in conference play, to end the season in ninth place.

Idaho opens the season at Penn State on August 31.

Meanwhile, Idaho football standouts Cade Coffey and Noah Johnson also earned all-conference honors. Both earned unanimous honors to the preseason team, representing two of the three to accomplish this feat.

They also earned first-team all-Big Sky accolades at the conclusion of the season.

Coffey, a junior punter and kicker earned All-American honors his first two years as a Vandal.

While Johnson was named to the Hero Sports All-America third team in 2018.

