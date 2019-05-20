ISU adds former CSI All-American to roster

The pipeline of basketball players moving from the College of Southern Idaho to Idaho State University continues into this week. And at this rate, you might want to get season tickets.

This time former CSI All-American Malik Porter is following in the footsteps of Brayden Parker and Jaxon Edelmayer.

Unlike the others, Porter will enter as a junior.

He led the Scenic West Athletic Conference with 8.5 rebounds a game and scored nearly 11 points per contest.

Porter made the Region 18 first-team and earned NJCAA honorable mention All-American honors.

ISU head coach Ryan Looney told us that Porter has great energy and is an exceptional athlete. He expects him to just continue to get better.

On Tuesday CSI will announce its new coach, replacing Jared Phay who left for the Pocatello school.